Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson reckon with the end of Daniel Craig's tenure in Variety interview

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, comes out in April. In advance of that, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson gave an interview to Variety that comes across as half reckoning with the end of Craig’s tenure and half reckoning with the constan...
