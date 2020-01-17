Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The legend Chuck Liddell says he's pulling for a HUGE upset at UFC 246 this weekend ... telling TMZ Sports he's a big fan of Cowboy Cerrone and hopes he beats Conor McGregor!!! As we previously reported ... Dana White says UFC doctors believe Conor…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor Breaks Silence Over Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Conor McGregor broke his silence over his accusations of two separate sexual assault allegations. According to Business Insider, he told ESPN that “time will show all.” McGregor said: “Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I'm working hard to master it.” The UFC champion said he...

Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations [Video]UFC star McGregor remains silent over assault allegations

A reporter is booed and jeered as he tries to ask Conor McGregor about two sexual assault allegations against the UFC star.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:06Published

McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020 [Video]McGregor vows to kickstart UFC's 2020

Conor McGregor has vowed to “kickstart UFC’s 2020 big” when he makes his return to the octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend. McGregor has not fought in the octagon since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone can shock the world and beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone insists he is just a ‘blue-collar American’ who loves to fight. But the truth of the matter is; victory over Conor McGregor on...
talkSPORT

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone explains why he won’t take Conor McGregor fight to the ground at UFC 246

Donald Cerrone has revealed he will go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor on Saturday rather than take their fight to the ground. The two face off at UFC 246 and...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xfashionkillazs

Xfashionkillazs Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 https://t.co/UWFT7AXbVZ https://t.co/4slfiGYIrA 4 minutes ago

JenifferLovers

Jeniffer Lopez Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 https://t.co/9QfsdylIw0 24 minutes ago

yolvillalo

Yolanda Villarreal L Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 https://t.co/idvVDsoafu 36 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/G2kDWu5cLE The legend Chuck Liddell says he's pulling for a HUGE upset at UFC 246 this weekend ... te… https://t.co/NB20MITFcN 59 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 https://t.co/UNRq6f2wfV via @TMZ 1 hour ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 https://t.co/xZTSWa8VAG 2 hours ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 https://t.co/Mz8KlquSO8 https://t.co/96LTWp8hNh 2 hours ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246 - https://t.co/pN4euwsJ3o #starbuzz 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.