Chuck Liddell Hopes Cowboy Cerrone Beats Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone insists he is just a ‘blue-collar American’ who loves to fight. But the truth of the matter is; victory over Conor McGregor on...

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone explains why he won’t take Conor McGregor fight to the ground at UFC 246 Donald Cerrone has revealed he will go toe-to-toe with Conor McGregor on Saturday rather than take their fight to the ground. The two face off at UFC 246 and...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



