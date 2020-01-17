Global  

Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Lead Single 'Darkness' Recreates Vegas Shooting

TMZ.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Eminem has violence on his mind -- as in America's mass shootings, and the Ariana Grande-concert bombing -- and poured his thoughts into a surprise album filled with dark images. He unexpectedly dropped "Music to Be Murdered By" at midnight, and if…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ 01:21

 Eminem Drops Surprise Album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ On Jan. 17, Eminem released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By.’ The 47-year-old rapper did so without any warning, similar to his 2018 release of ‘Kamikaze.’ The 20-track album features appearances by a number of artists,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem drops surprise album at midnight [Video]Eminem drops surprise album at midnight

Eminem drops surprise album at midnight

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Ariana Grande drops live album [Video]Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande thrilled fans on Sunday night when she dropped a surprise live album from her Sweetener World Tour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws

Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing of “Music to be Murdered By” on Friday. The follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — also...
Seattle Times

Eminem drops surprise album, urges gun reform in video citing Las Vegas concert shooting

Detroit rapper Eminem's new album, "Music to Be Murdered By" arrived Friday -- with a new video sure to ignite controversy in its call for gun reform.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

ArthurS_YT

Arthur Sarkisyan "Eminem drops surprise new album" https://t.co/RMl6BVuL9L 6 seconds ago

rimatugupluru

Rima RT @MTVMusicUK: 😈 Eminem drops a surprise album ✨ The wait is finally over for @halsey's #Manic ❤️ Mac Miller's posthumous LP #Circles is h… 12 seconds ago

voteforhurley

skull kid me literally yesterday: i should probably initiate an eminem phase it’s been a few months eminem: drops a surprise album mere hours later 27 seconds ago

YeshaCallahan

Yesha RT @KirkWrites79: Internet: Eminem Drops A Surprise Album Me: https://t.co/S0WbQLuocs 52 seconds ago

hoodlumm_thedj

Hoody RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Eminem drops surprise album Music to Be Murdered By https://t.co/nMwi228sNP 1 minute ago

ridge_raves

Ridge Eminem lowkey a***for dropping a surprise album the same day MAC Miller’s posthumous album drops 1 minute ago

heavydeacon

B Xtra Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Lead Single 'Darkness' Recreates Vegas Shooting https://t.co/sEcBxe1FSE via @TMZ 2 minutes ago

thedjkav

DJ Kav RT @TMZ: Eminem Drops Surprise Album, Lead Single 'Darkness' Recreates Vegas Shooting https://t.co/4ts0tlHZTA 2 minutes ago

