Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LeBron James Breaks Silence on Kobe Bryant's Death: You Mean So Much to Us All

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Expressing his heartbreak and devastation in an emotional tribute, the Los Angeles Lakers star vows to continue his close friend's legacy and asks for 'strength from the heavens.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James & Shaq React To Kobe Bryant & Gianna Passing

LeBron James & Shaq React To Kobe Bryant & Gianna Passing 03:12

 Kobe Bryant, 41, died after a helicopter he was on crashed in Calabasas, CA on the morning of Jan. 26, the city of Calabasas confirmed on Twitter. The professional basketball player was traveling with at least three other people on the private chopper, which belonged to him, when it went down and a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death [Video]LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron James broke his silence about the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant on social media on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James [Video]Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Look: LeBron James Pours His Heart Out Over Kobe Bryant’s Death – “Every Time I Try I Begin Crying Again Just Thinking About You”

Look: LeBron James Pours His Heart Out Over Kobe Bryant’s Death – “Every Time I Try I Begin Crying Again Just Thinking About You”NBA superstar LeBron James knows life will never be the same. The Los Angeles Lakers star has come forward to pen emotional words about the tragic loss of sports...
SOHH Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesMid-DayIndependent

LeBron James honors Kobe Bryant in emotional Instagram post, promising to keep Lakers legacy going

The new face of the Los Angeles Lakers has finally broken his silence on the death of the old one
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KISCFM

KISS 98.1 LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/rXqJktScXe https://t.co/HZh9kMs3Mr 6 seconds ago

1065theLAKE

106.5 The Lake LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/znCbtUdMMe 37 seconds ago

965KissFM

96.5 KISS FM LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/zm4LEJ7O47 38 seconds ago

KISSYoungstown

95.9 KISS FM LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/u2n1jkH0ZO 40 seconds ago

MixYoungstown

Mix 98.9 LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/ZLzwAR9nZ2 48 seconds ago

1031KCDA

1031 KCDA LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/NSS9X8RjLQ https://t.co/8MNxOke5rE 1 minute ago

my995

My 99.5 LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/c9GRVuqay3 https://t.co/HLqEnKSdaO 3 minutes ago

971zht

97.1 ZHT LeBron James Breaks Silence On Kobe Bryant's Death With Emotional Tribute https://t.co/u6X6ZMT93d https://t.co/tLaW3lEoVA 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.