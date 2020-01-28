LeBron James Breaks Silence on Kobe Bryant's Death: You Mean So Much to Us All
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Expressing his heartbreak and devastation in an emotional tribute, the Los Angeles Lakers star vows to continue his close friend's legacy and asks for 'strength from the heavens.'
Kobe Bryant, 41, died after a helicopter he was on crashed in Calabasas, CA on the morning of Jan. 26, the city of Calabasas confirmed on Twitter. The professional basketball player was traveling with at least three other people on the private chopper, which belonged to him, when it went down and a...