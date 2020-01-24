Global  

Beyonce and Jay-Z Sit Down During National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl LIV

AceShowbiz Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The 'Run the World (Girls)' singer and her husband as well as their daughter Blue Ivy are not standing up while Demi Lovato belts out 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before the game.
