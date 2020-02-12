Global  

Myles Garrett Reinstated By NFL After Suspension For Helmet Attack

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Myles Garrett is officially BACK -- the NFL has decided to reinstate the Cleveland Browns superstar following his suspension for his helmet-swinging attack on Mason Rudolph. The 24-year-old met with Roger Goodell and other league executives on…
NFL reinstates Browns' Garrett from suspension

The NFL on Wednesday reinstated Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett from his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph on the head with his helmet...
ESPN

Browns' Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL after 6-game ban for helmet-swinging incident

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback...
CBC.ca


