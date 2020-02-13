Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' Revealed in Quick First Look

Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' Revealed in Quick First Look

TMZ.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Robert Pattinson is officially moving on from his "Twilight" vampire days and heading to the Batcave ... here he is for the first time as Batman!!! The actor's new role as The Dark Knight was just revealed for the first time by "The Batman"…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman [Video]Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman

Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on her 'The Batman' co-star Robert Pattinson and insisted he's the perfect actor for the role of the Caped Crusader.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published

Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo [Video]Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow. Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Batman movie gives first look at Robert Pattinson as Caped Crusader

The Batman movie gives first look at Robert Pattinson as Caped CrusaderA screen test trailer has been uploaded to YouTube, showing the Twilight star in the iconic suit
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •DNAMid-DayBollywood LifeAceShowbizHinduIndian ExpressE! Online

Zoe Kravitz Thinks Robert Pattinson is 'Perfect' for Batman, Talks About Rehearsal Process

Zoe Kravitz is revealing what it’s like working with Robert Pattinson on The Batman! The 31-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman alongside the 33-year-old...
Just Jared Also reported by •DNAMid-DayBollywood LifeAceShowbizZee NewsThe VergeBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comE! OnlineCBS News

Tweets about this

ShieldFan12

shield fan12 RT @ComicBook: The first look at Robert Pattinson in #TheBatman Batsuit! https://t.co/IlDNnMMrta https://t.co/XAznoYPKDe 2 minutes ago

gdntandgl

c[_] RT @DeadHorseMedia: A first look at Robert Pattinson’s THE BATMAN suit has been revealed! The bat symbol in his chest looks to be made of… 2 minutes ago

VacancyDatabase

The Digital Horizon Robert Pattinson’s Batman revealed in new teaser video https://t.co/ow9XNQDm2g Jay Peters 2 minutes ago

dnsteamrj

DNS Team #timbeta "Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' suit revealed for upcoming film" via FOX NEWS #timbeta #betaajudabeta #timbetalab 4 minutes ago

edcamposj

Eduardo Campos Robert Pattinson’s Batman revealed in new teaser video https://t.co/UEchjRvck2 5 minutes ago

Prashan05935645

Prashant RT @Gadgets360: The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit Revealed in First Look https://t.co/2giVTPZqp3 https://t.co/9DRs7JNnnV 6 minutes ago

KESSme626

Sloane Kessler RT @Variety: Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Suit Revealed by Director Matt Reeves https://t.co/wSyWTSgupG 7 minutes ago

GianlucaOdinson

Gianluca Odinson Robert Pattinson's New Batman Costume Revealed in Matt Reeves' Camera Test Video https://t.co/2BIELGV0dc 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.