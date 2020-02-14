Myles Garrett Says Mason Rudolph Called Him A 'Stupid N-Word' Before Brawl

"He called me the n-word. He called me a stupid n-word." That's Myles Garrett finally explaining the racial slur he claims he heard Mason Rudolph utter to him before the all-out Steelers-Browns brawl back in November. "When he said it," Myles told…



