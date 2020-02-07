Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles After California Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles After California Trip

TMZ.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally surfaced after all the drama from Megxit, and it looks like they couldn't be happier. Thank you, Cal-i-for-n-i-a! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed together on Valentine's Day (sans Archie)…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pull Plug On Palace Office 00:38

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their 15-person team. According to Business Insider, the pair are closing their Buckingham Palace office. While a few of their Buckingham Palace office staff may be reabsorbed into the royal household, most are negotiating severance packages....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Surprise Visit To Stanford

ET Canada has all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumoured surprise visit to Stanford University, where they supposedly spoke about a new charitable foundation they’re planning to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:29Published

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale [Video]Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on post-"Megxit" life, it's time to look back at their storybook romance. Relive the romantic ups and downs in this episode of "Hooked Up to Hitched."

Credit: nypost     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly keynote speakers at JPMorgan event in Miami

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept it pretty undercover the last couple of weeks. Last night, however, according to Page Six, they were hustling in...
Lainey Gossip

Meghan Markle Orders Prince Harry to Get in Shape for Hollywood

Meghan Markle Orders Prince Harry to Get in Shape for HollywoodMeghan Markle and Prince Harry may be living a quiet life in Canada now, but the "Suits" actress isn’t about to let her husband take it easy. Meghan is...
HNGN


Tweets about this

alissafitri1

happycha2 RT @NewsHour: You may have seen him perform with his cello — Nearly two billion around the planet did in 2018, at the royal wedding of Prin… 3 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles After California Trip https://t.co/DfvJ9Ptr5l 4 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles After California Trip https://t.co/xv8NnQ4G1v https://t.co/KJ03u2lwId 5 minutes ago

Back2TheFresh

BACK2THEFRESH.ME @TMZ Meghan Markle & Prince Harry California Dreamin’ Back in Canada🇨🇦https://t.co/xNBcDCuHjW 8 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles After California Trip https://t.co/JSD3rSIXcg https://t.co/MOfnSpTDeI 8 minutes ago

ChiefPrinceAdam

Duronn "Justis" James Excalibershine @TMZ Meghan Markle & Prince Harry California Dreamin’ Back in Canada🇨🇦https://t.co/D38NS90MUA 9 minutes ago

BennyLittle55

Benny Little RT @etnow: It’s a *royal special* like no other! 👑 We’re taking you inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s #Megxit! — All the details of t… 10 minutes ago

Carti_Mandua

LadyAnniSpiceInCognito#aliasCountessMirchiofSpice RT @Bulldog665: Meghan and Harry warning: Duke and Duchess branded 'free-loaders' as royal fury erupts https://t.co/11AGx42QPj 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.