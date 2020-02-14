Global  

Harry and Meghan Call BS on Queen Saying She Doesn't Own Term 'Royal'

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are calling bulls**t on the Queen of England, saying she has no authority to strip them of their right to say they're royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted what seems to be an angry response to the Queen's…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand 01:02

 The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Lauren Anthony reports.

Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding [Video]Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal' [Video]Queen blocks Harry and Meghan using brand 'royal'

UNITED KINGDOM / CANADA — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan have been told they won't be allowed to use the 'Sussex Royal' label after quitting the royals. Harry and Meghan spent..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:53Published


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to exit as royals on March 31

*London:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britain's frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comCTV NewsSBSJust JaredWorldNewsLainey GossipSeattle TimesNewsy

Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staff

Harry and Meghan to close Buckingham Palace office and cut staffThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closing their Buckingham Palace office and cutting staff as they transition away from royal life. Harry and Meghan are due to...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV NewsSBSJust JaredSeattle TimesNewsy

