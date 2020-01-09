Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Dead at 64 After Rocket Crash Landing

Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Dead at 64 After Rocket Crash Landing

TMZ.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
We've confirmed ... 'Mad' Mike Hughes has, in fact, died. 'Mad' Mike Hughes is believed to possibly be dead after launching himself in the air with a self-made rocket that crash-landed -- and it was captured on camera. The well-known daredevil and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif. 00:23

 Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California. Amy Johnson reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket [Video]Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket

Well-known daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes reportedly died after a homemade rocket crashed.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:28Published

St. Xavier, Hughes basketball coaches talk season | High School Insider 1/8/20 [Video]St. Xavier, Hughes basketball coaches talk season | High School Insider 1/8/20

St. Xavier basketball coach Mike Noszka and Hughes coach Bryan Wyant discuss their respective seasons. Both teams are in the second Midwest King Classic Jan. 18-19 at Middletown High School.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 33:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Self-styled daredevil dies in crash after rocket launch

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A self-styled daredevil died Saturday after a rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the ground, a colleague and a witness...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RIA Nov.ReutersNYTimes.comCBS NewsTIMEUpworthy

Mike Hughes Dies in Rocket Crash While Filming Science Channel Series ‘Homemade Astronauts’

Mike Hughes Dies in Rocket Crash While Filming Science Channel Series ‘Homemade Astronauts’Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes died on Saturday after crashing his rocket while filming new series “Homemade Astronauts” for Science Channel. He was...
The Wrap Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNewsUSATODAY.comCBS NewsBBC NewsNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePhoenixFlare

Phoenix⏳Space Pirate🏴‍☠️ RT @mercnews: Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes dies in rocket crash in California desert https://t.co/OnaNxeM7cb 11 minutes ago

mercnews

Mercury News Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes dies in rocket crash in California desert https://t.co/OnaNxeM7cb 12 minutes ago

strikingtrends

strikingnewscom Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes dies while attempting to launch a homemade rocket https://t.co/0razci5XxU https://t.co/6Lyk1Exnar 15 minutes ago

roxi_love13

Roxi Love RT @EliotETC: A few years back we did an episode about a flat earther whose plan to find out if the earth truly is round or flat was to sin… 19 minutes ago

1RHashimoto

R Hashimoto Daredevil ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes dies in rocket crash near Barstow | San Bernardino Sun https://t.co/A6TMIRstvq 20 minutes ago

BizzarroBazar

Bizzarro Bazar Yesterday daredevil Mike Hughes was confirmed dead following the crash-landing of a self-built rocket he was piloti… https://t.co/dSKZWzfoIr 22 minutes ago

AdamBlacksburg

Anti State - Gov. Shoe Polish RT @TMZ: Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes Thought to be Dead After Rocket Crash https://t.co/zHQXXe0t57 24 minutes ago

BiggestChimp

The Biggest Chimp https://t.co/TMUyTNHQLW Kudos to him for sticking to his convictions but this is why you shouldn't play with rocke… https://t.co/4b68skeQsl 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.