Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Rocks Star Of David Necklace, 'People Call Me Jew'

He's never been Bar Mitzvah'd. He doesn't fast on Yom Kippur. So, why is Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy rockin' a Star of David around his neck at the NFL Combine? "My last name's Jeudy. People sometimes call me [Jew for short]." OY VEY!!! Long story short…



