Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Rocks Star Of David Necklace, 'People Call Me Jew'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
He's never been Bar Mitzvah'd. He doesn't fast on Yom Kippur. So, why is Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy rockin' a Star of David around his neck at the NFL Combine? "My last name's Jeudy. People sometimes call me [Jew for short]." OY VEY!!! Long story short…
Saban's Best Advice to Jerry Jeudy

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy shares the best advice he ever got from Nick Saban on 'The Lefkoe Show'

