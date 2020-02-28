Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi support the Invictus Games at Abbey Road Studios in London
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi were together today as they’ve partnered in support of the Invictus Games. Jon’s recording a song for the games. Speaking of songs though, when we were killing time on set the other day at etalk, we started belting out "Livin’ On A Prayer", undeniably an all-time great ...
Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreated the Beatles' iconic "Abbey Road" album cover Friday. Harry was at Abbey Road Studios recording "Unbroken" with the singer and Invictus Games Choir. It was one of Harry's final engagements before he and Meghan Markle end their roles as senior members of the...