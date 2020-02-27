Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Met With Cheers and Boos at First U.K. Appearance Since Megxit

AceShowbiz Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Two months after announcing plans to step away from public life, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brave the rain as they attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attend Endeavour Fund Awards

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attend Endeavour Fund Awards 00:36

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out at the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards, their first public engagement together since announcing they’d be stepping down as senior royals. ET Canada has all the details on their surprise appearance.

Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony [Video]Harry and Meghan at Endeavour Awards ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties. The..

Harry and Meghan mingle at Endeavour Awards reception [Video]Harry and Meghan mingle at Endeavour Awards reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to guests at the Endeavour Fund Awards in Central London, marking their first official appearance together since deciding to step down from Royal duties. The..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance in London After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle is back in London for one of her final royal events. On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Sussex made her first official public appearance in the...
E! Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce first public appearance since quitting Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce first public appearance since quitting Royal FamilyHarry and Meghan will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on March 5
Tamworth Herald

