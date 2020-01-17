Global  

Bill Clinton Says He Cheated With Monica Lewinsky to 'Manage' His 'Anxieties'

AceShowbiz Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The 42nd president reveals the real reason why he had an affair with the former White House intern as he and his wife Hillary Clinton open up about their life journey in upcoming documentary 'Hillary'.
Bill Clinton Explains Monica Lewinsky Affair as ‘Managing My Anxieties’

Mr. Clinton was asked about the scandal for the Hulu documentary series “Hillary.”
NYTimes.com

Bill Clinton Calls Monica Lewinsky Scandal 'the Most Stupid Thing I Could Possibly Do'

Bill Clinton is opening up about the Monica Lewinsky scandal. The 73-year-old former U.S. president got candid in the new Hillary Clinton doc Hillary. “I went...
Just Jared


