CountRessYvonne Nya'Osome RT @TMZ: Prince Harry and Meghan Go to Church with Queen During Final Royal Duties https://t.co/88HNvx12qa 7 seconds ago Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Queen for church service before royal exit https://t.co/5gblZ4hXdS 2 minutes ago @JaimieSeaton RT @CBSThisMorning: Starting next month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially out of their jobs — though not out of the family ent… 10 minutes ago Celeb Buzz Prince Harry and Meghan Go to Church with Queen During Final Royal Duties https://t.co/6j8JFSIMfy https://t.co/LUweyWe98r 19 minutes ago bigmac49ca RT @CBSNews: Prince Harry and Meghan wrap up their final royal commitments https://t.co/T5GrCj7yeT https://t.co/PrzrrSYVuE 21 minutes ago Music Promo Prince Harry and Meghan Go to Church with Queen During Final Royal Duties https://t.co/2kL5ERyQaA https://t.co/29OBhbElM2 36 minutes ago Graham Haworth RT @Reniour: Sorry, but I don't see relaxed in his face, I have found in the pictures since he returned that Harry is suffering from a deep… 42 minutes ago arlene valledo Prince Harry and Meghan Go to Church with Queen During Final Royal Duties https://t.co/yGbJX8K9Xa 43 minutes ago