Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns

Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns

TMZ.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
WWE superstar Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of Wrestlemania 36 -- and it's all over serious health concerns connected to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old was supposed to wrestle Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship during…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chody59

Kody Enervold https://t.co/atB6TIQb7i @WWERomanReigns Please tell me this is not true man. Might as well cancel Mania now 6 minutes ago

DianeMelesio

Diane Melesio @WWERomanReigns health is what's important right now. The #BigDog can always go after his Universal championship a… https://t.co/uXmPSqcFRO 11 minutes ago

PabloRock555

Pablo David RT @TMZ: Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns https://t.co/rbc6lYK8fP 12 minutes ago

GoAuburnTigers

WAR EAGLE 💙 RT @FanSided: WWE superstar Roman Reigns has decided to withdraw from the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event, citing concerns over his health.… 12 minutes ago

sportsnow4589

sportsnow4589 Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns https://t.co/9HUptlCAvb https://t.co/a4XhTIrC7X 16 minutes ago

Djw_1030

Derrick Walker Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania is a very good sign it needs to be rescheduled soon as this COVID-19 thing blows over. 19 minutes ago

AEWinsider1

AEW Insider Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns https://t.co/h8uw9fyobq via @TMZ 19 minutes ago

seancofficial

sean with a c Roman Reigns pulling out of Wrestlemania is Vince’s karma for putting Goldberg over the Fiend 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.