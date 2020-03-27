WWE superstar Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of Wrestlemania 36 -- and it's all over serious health concerns connected to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old was supposed to wrestle Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship during…

Tweets about this Kody Enervold https://t.co/atB6TIQb7i @WWERomanReigns Please tell me this is not true man. Might as well cancel Mania now 6 minutes ago Diane Melesio @WWERomanReigns health is what's important right now. The #BigDog can always go after his Universal championship a… https://t.co/uXmPSqcFRO 11 minutes ago Pablo David RT @TMZ: Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns https://t.co/rbc6lYK8fP 12 minutes ago WAR EAGLE 💙 RT @FanSided: WWE superstar Roman Reigns has decided to withdraw from the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event, citing concerns over his health.… 12 minutes ago sportsnow4589 Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns https://t.co/9HUptlCAvb https://t.co/a4XhTIrC7X 16 minutes ago Derrick Walker Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania is a very good sign it needs to be rescheduled soon as this COVID-19 thing blows over. 19 minutes ago AEW Insider Roman Reigns Out of Wrestlemania Over COVID 19 Health Concerns https://t.co/h8uw9fyobq via @TMZ 19 minutes ago sean with a c Roman Reigns pulling out of Wrestlemania is Vince’s karma for putting Goldberg over the Fiend 20 minutes ago