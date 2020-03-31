Global  

Today is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last day as senior members of the British royal family

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
After months of gossip and drama, these are the last days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior members of the British royal family. After putting up their final post on the SussexRoyal Instagram account yesterday, signing off as “Harry and Meghan”, perhaps a sign that they’re now free to be a...
ledbettercarly

Carly Ledbetter As a history fiend (& later a history major), I've always loved learning about the royals. A few years ago, I got l… https://t.co/zXd4gjdr7k 6 minutes ago

tusiimerichard8

RichTus🇺🇬 RT @newvisionwire: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life Prince Harry and his wife Meghan formally step down as senior members of the… 9 minutes ago

BigAnthony_1981

Anthony Hildebrand RT @bakersfieldnow: Today, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition from senior members of Britain's royal family to… 31 minutes ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News It's official... Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stopped being active members of the royal family today. https://t.co/hM15x4xy2f 34 minutes ago

fotopak

okeh RT @RoyalReporter: Stories on Harry and Meghan, William, and Prince Charles in today’s Daily Express. We report on how they face a multi-mi… 39 minutes ago

dukeofcelts

Lucco D Irish Royal news coverage moving forward• The Crown Chronicles Today is the last official day for The D&DoS as working me… https://t.co/w9pYdo5Lno 49 minutes ago

ObserverStyle

Observer Lifestyle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially begin their transition away from royal life today https://t.co/2qu0UZ8Bnj 59 minutes ago

ilona84010600

ilona RT @MegsWorld8150: Did the Royal Family Stipulate that Harry and Meghan Stop Using Their SR Instagram and SR Website entirely as part of th… 1 hour ago

