Today is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last day as senior members of the British royal family

After months of gossip and drama, these are the last days of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as senior members of the British royal family. After putting up their final post on the SussexRoyal Instagram account yesterday, signing off as “Harry and Meghan”, perhaps a sign that they’re now free to be a...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carly Ledbetter As a history fiend (& later a history major), I've always loved learning about the royals. A few years ago, I got l… https://t.co/zXd4gjdr7k 6 minutes ago RichTus🇺🇬 RT @newvisionwire: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life Prince Harry and his wife Meghan formally step down as senior members of the… 9 minutes ago Anthony Hildebrand RT @bakersfieldnow: Today, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition from senior members of Britain's royal family to… 31 minutes ago FOX26 News It's official... Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stopped being active members of the royal family today. https://t.co/hM15x4xy2f 34 minutes ago okeh RT @RoyalReporter: Stories on Harry and Meghan, William, and Prince Charles in today’s Daily Express. We report on how they face a multi-mi… 39 minutes ago Lucco D Irish Royal news coverage moving forward• The Crown Chronicles Today is the last official day for The D&DoS as working me… https://t.co/w9pYdo5Lno 49 minutes ago Observer Lifestyle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially begin their transition away from royal life today https://t.co/2qu0UZ8Bnj 59 minutes ago ilona RT @MegsWorld8150: Did the Royal Family Stipulate that Harry and Meghan Stop Using Their SR Instagram and SR Website entirely as part of th… 1 hour ago