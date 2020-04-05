Global  

Elton John Donates $1M to Support AIDS Patients During Covid-19 Crisis

AceShowbiz Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Rocket Man offers a generous donation for HIV/Aids patients to make sure they receive the medical care they need during the global coronavirus pandemic.
