Cardi B, Fashion Nova Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour to Families in Need

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Cardi B and Fashion Nova are stepping up with a stimulus package of their own -- giving away $1,000 PER HOUR to families struggling through the pandemic. Cardi announced Wednesday she and the fashion line she reps will give away a total of $1…
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardi B partners with Fashion Nova to give away $1,000 per hour to families

Cardi B partners with Fashion Nova to give away $1,000 per hour to families 01:04

 Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she and the fashion line will be giving away a total of $1 million through May 20.

fleekest

🤡 RT @downtowngrll: @lehxiann1 @TheKimbino It’s actually Cardi B giving the money away, not fashion nova 22 minutes ago

d25ke

ᵖʳᵉᵗᵗʸ ⁽&⁾ ᵃᶠʳᵃⁱᵈ. CARDI B AND FASHION NOVA ARE GIVING UP $1000 DOLLARS AN HOUR FOR THE NEXT 42 DAYS?!! 2 hours ago

DianaValerie

Diana "please go on mute" Valerie RT @ajplus: Cardi B is giving away $1,000 per hour to people struggling in the #COVID19 pandemic. @iamcardib and Fashion Nova plan to donat… 3 hours ago

downtowngrll

girl @lehxiann1 @TheKimbino It’s actually Cardi B giving the money away, not fashion nova 18 hours ago

DebaterQueen

Lovely 👑♥️ Cardi B is live with Bernie Sanders talking about policy and the rona, AND educating her followers, while giving ou… https://t.co/Jr4hQbDNYK 19 hours ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @KnickKnackNews: Could Anthony's breaking news story this week (Cardi) B any more generous? Subscribe to Knick Knack News on Apple Podca… 23 hours ago

KnickKnackNews

Knick Knack News Could Anthony's breaking news story this week (Cardi) B any more generous? Subscribe to Knick Knack News on Apple P… https://t.co/RntI0hZZhF 23 hours ago

RitzHerald

The Ritz Herald Fashion Nova Cares With Cardi B Are Giving Away $1M to People Impacted by COVID-19 https://t.co/ACMpQpyBox #cardib #fashionnova #covid_19 1 day ago

