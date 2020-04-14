Global  

YNW Melly Denied Prison Release Despite Having COVID-19

TMZ.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
YNW Melly's going to have to get over the coronavirus from his jail cell -- a judge shot down his request to get out while awaiting his double murder trial. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the rapper will remain in the Broward…
