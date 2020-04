Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blame Salacious Gossip as Reason to Sever Ties With U.K. Tabloids Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In letters sent to the Daily Mail, The Sun, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim to be making the move as part of their 'new media relations policy.' 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 38 minutes ago Harry and Meghan won't deal with UK tabloids 01:18 Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have cut ties with some of Britain's biggest tabloids and said they will adopt a policy of "zero engagement" with them. Joe Davies reports.

