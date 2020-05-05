Global  

Wendy's Locations Take Burgers Off Menu, Meat Shortage Hits Hard

TMZ.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus is hurting Wendy's on the fryer, 'cause the famous fast-food chain can't serve their most basic product ... forcing people to ask the age-old question, "Where's the beef?" It's true ... several Wendy's locations across the U.S. --…
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Wendy's Locations Start Running Out Of Beef

Wendy's Locations Start Running Out Of Beef 00:27

 The Coronavirus pandemic has led to meat shortages across the country. Business Insider is reporting that some Wendy's locations are pulling burgers from the menu due to beef shortages. Some locations limiting menu items. A Wendy's representative said the chain has no plans to serve hamburgers made...

