Wendy's Locations Take Burgers Off Menu, Meat Shortage Hits Hard
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () Coronavirus is hurting Wendy's on the fryer, 'cause the famous fast-food chain can't serve their most basic product ... forcing people to ask the age-old question, "Where's the beef?" It's true ... several Wendy's locations across the U.S. --…
