Redskins Wide Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested on Assault, Gun Charges
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Washington Redskins star Cody Latimer was hauled off to jail this weekend after cops say he was involved in assaulting someone and illegally using a firearm. The wide receiver was arrested early Saturday morning just after midnight in Englewood,…
Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm. Newser reports Latimer was arrested in a Denver suburb Saturday morning. He made bail on a $25,000 bond. Deputies arrested him after responding to a report just after midnight of...