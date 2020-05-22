Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julia Roberts Gets Starstruck Meeting Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci

AceShowbiz Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The 'Pretty Woman' actress is fangirling over Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an Instagram chat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts

Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts 00:54

 Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal social media account.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci Joins #PassTheMic Campaign [Video]

Dr. Fauci Joins #PassTheMic Campaign

Dr. Anthony Fauci is taking over Julia Roberts’ Instagram account to educate her followers on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebrities 'pass the mic' to COVID-19 experts

To fight coronavirus misinformation, Hollywood stars are handing over their social media accounts to experts from the US to Nigeria to straighten the record....
Deutsche Welle

Dr. Anthony Fauci, top expert on infectious diseases, says it's "not too late" for broader coronavirus testing system

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top expert on infectious diseases and has served as scientific adviser for every president since Ronald Reagan, spoke before a...
CBS News


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Julia Roberts Gets Starstruck Meeting Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci https://t.co/BoHVikNoC8 https://t.co/VBEICTayo5 1 day ago

1061BLI

106.1 BLI Even #JuliaRoberts gets starstruck over Dr. #Fauci 🤩 - @MJonAir https://t.co/kLrgIr7N2w 1 day ago

mikemcdonnell

Michael McDonnell Watch Julia Roberts Gets Starstruck While Interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci https://t.co/aAAC5f2ATD 2 days ago