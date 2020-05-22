Julia Roberts Gets Starstruck Meeting Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci
The 'Pretty Woman' actress is fangirling over Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during an Instagram chat.
Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal social media account. Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts 00:54
