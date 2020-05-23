Ben Affleck Introduces His Kids to Ana de Armas, Go for Family Dog Walk
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Things between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are going swimmingly ... so much so, he's now taken the big step of introducing his kids to her -- as you can see here. The two lovebirds were out in the Pacific Palisades this weekend with all three of…
Keith Urban surprises nurses, doctors and medical staff from Vanderbilt University at a drive-in theatre just outside of Nashville. Plus, Kevin Hart makes a Hollywood dream come true for one lucky fan,..