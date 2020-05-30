George Floyd's Alleged Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Effectively on Suicide Watch
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Derek Chauvin, accused murderer of George Floyd, has a camera focused on him round-the-clock, and cops check on his cell regularly -- all the hallmarks of a suicide watch. A source at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, MN -- where Chauvin is detained…
The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested. According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...