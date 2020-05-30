Global  

George Floyd's Alleged Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Effectively on Suicide Watch

TMZ.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin, accused murderer of George Floyd, has a camera focused on him round-the-clock, and cops check on his cell regularly -- all the hallmarks of a suicide watch. A source at Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul, MN -- where Chauvin is detained…
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd 00:32

 The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested. According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...

