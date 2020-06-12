Dave Chappelle Rips Don Lemon in Netflix Special on George Floyd
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Dave Chappelle responded to Don Lemon's call for celebs to speak out on the death of George Floyd in a big way ... tearing into the CNN anchor on a surprise special he dropped early Friday morning. Netflix released the Chappelle special on its…
Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, have spread across the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to express their anger at the systemic racism black people continue to face across the country. As the...
Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..
The sporting world has been echoing the global outrage over the death of George Floyd. Throughout the past decade sport stars, and in particular black athletes, have been able to use their platform to..
