Dave Chappelle Rips Don Lemon in Netflix Special on George Floyd

TMZ.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle responded to Don Lemon's call for celebs to speak out on the death of George Floyd in a big way ... tearing into the CNN anchor on a surprise special he dropped early Friday morning. Netflix released the Chappelle special on its…
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: 'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests

'It's about time we stand up': the voices of the George Floyd protests 02:12

 Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, have spread across the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to express their anger at the systemic racism black people continue to face across the country. As the...

