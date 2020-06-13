Dave Chappelle Calls Out Don Lemon In New '8:46' Comedy Special & Don Responds
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Don Lemon agrees with everything that Dave Chappelle said in his new comedy special for Netflix, called 8:46, in honor of George Floyd. In the special, Dave called out Don who put big name celebrities on blast for not using their platform to speak out on racial injustice issues. “This is the streets talking for [...]
Dave Chappelle addressed the death of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality in his surprise new special '8:46' dropped on Netflix's comedy YouTube channel early Friday morning.