Dave Chappelle Calls Out Don Lemon In New '8:46' Comedy Special & Don Responds

Just Jared Saturday, 13 June 2020
Don Lemon agrees with everything that Dave Chappelle said in his new comedy special for Netflix, called 8:46, in honor of George Floyd. In the special, Dave called out Don who put big name celebrities on blast for not using their platform to speak out on racial injustice issues. “This is the streets talking for [...]
Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46'

Dave Chappelle Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death in Netflix Special '8:46'

 Dave Chappelle addressed the death of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality in his surprise new special '8:46' dropped on Netflix's comedy YouTube channel early Friday morning.

