Dave Chappelle Scorches Candace Owens, Laura Ingraham in Netflix Special Honoring George Floyd
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle went off on media pundits Candace Owens, Laura Ingraham, and Don Lemon during his latest Netflix special 8:46, referencing how long a Minneapolis cop knelt on George Floyd's neck before he died.
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special The new Netflix special debuted on the platform's YouTube channel Thursday. The title of Chappelle's set is '8:46,' a reference to the length of time a white police officer kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck, causing him to...
Esme Murphy reports, the special session began Friday with Rep. Paul Gazelka's strong words condeming Gov. Walz's response to the death of George Floyd. Though Senate Republicans voted to strip Walz of..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:22Published