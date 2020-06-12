Global  

Dave Chappelle Scorches Candace Owens, Laura Ingraham in Netflix Special Honoring George Floyd

Friday, 12 June 2020
Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle went off on media pundits Candace Owens, Laura Ingraham, and Don Lemon during his latest Netflix special 8:46, referencing how long a Minneapolis cop knelt on George Floyd's neck before he died. 
