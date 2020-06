Related news from verified sources Nick Cordero hits day 75 in hospital, wife Amanda Kloots urges people to take coronavirus seriously As Nick Cordero hits 75 days in the hospital, his wife Amanda Kloots is urging people to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

USATODAY.com 7 hours ago Also reported by • AceShowbiz



Tweets about this AceShowbiz Amanda Kloots Reminds People to Be Aware of COVID-19 on Nick Cordero's 75th Day in ICU https://t.co/NWnIUOY5uv https://t.co/tpFNrShNsa 41 minutes ago