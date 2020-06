AceShowbiz Selena Gomez Encourages Black Lives Matter Conversation in Celebration of Juneteenth https://t.co/x9jIlB2Joq https://t.co/VQQzqXFST9 56 minutes ago Selenator Retweet RT @SGomezNewsCOMs: THREAD: Selena Gomez thanks all the Black leaders who took over her Instagram, why #BlackLivesMatter is important and e… 5 hours ago Selena Gomez News THREAD: Selena Gomez thanks all the Black leaders who took over her Instagram, why #BlackLivesMatter is important a… https://t.co/8Yadlo4Niy 1 day ago