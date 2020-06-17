Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tells employees to cancel all meetings on Juneteenth: 'Slavery ended a long time ago, but racism didn't' (AMZN) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a companywide email on Tuesday that he's canceling all of his meetings on Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

· Bezos encouraged Amazon employees to do the same to take some time to "reflect, learn, and support each other," according to the email.

