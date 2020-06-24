Global  

Muhammad Ali's Son Faces Backlash for Calling Black Lives Matter 'Racist' and Supporting Trump

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
*Muhammad Ali* Jr. claims in a new interview that his late father would have hated the Black Lives Matter movement and agrees with President Trump that the protesters should be labeled as terrorists.
