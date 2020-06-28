Global  

Donald Trump Approves Rally with Supporter Screaming 'White Power'

Sunday, 28 June 2020
Well, Donald Trump loves his white supremacists, because he just gave his stamp of approval to a protest where one of his loudest supporters is screaming "white power." It's a bizarre demonstration/counter-demonstration ... a line of golf carts…
News video: Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate

Trump Won't Quarantine According to New Jersey's New Mandate 00:32

 While President Donald Trump will visit New Jersey, he doesn’t plan to follow the state’s new quarantine mandate. New Jersey issued an order requiring visitors in states with a high number of cases to quarantine for 14 days once they enter the state. Trump has been to Oklahoma and Arizona, both...

