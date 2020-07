Related videos from verified sources Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy'



Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy' Social media users are not happy with the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star after a post he shared amid protests across the U.S. @terrycrews, via.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this The Rebel RT @aceshowbiz: Terry Crews' Response to Backlash Over 'Irresponsible' BLM Tweet Backfires https://t.co/OtDcAq7Af0 https://t.co/sARmEGmCe3 31 minutes ago AceShowbiz Terry Crews' Response to Backlash Over 'Irresponsible' BLM Tweet Backfires https://t.co/OtDcAq7Af0 https://t.co/sARmEGmCe3 36 minutes ago league46 RT @latimes: The social media response is similar to the one Crews got earlier this month after he tweeted “Defeating White supremacy witho… 1 hour ago Los Angeles Times The social media response is similar to the one Crews got earlier this month after he tweeted “Defeating White supr… https://t.co/0vQ6myJyWm 6 hours ago