You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka helped off field after taking line drive to head during simulated game Tanaka was hit by a Giancarlo Stanton line drive during a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Newsday 3 hours ago



Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka hit in head by Giancarlo Stanton line drive Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton during live batting practice Saturday, a frightening...

CBC.ca 4 hours ago



Yanks' Tanaka struck in head by Stanton line drive Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive during the team's training camp Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

ESPN 4 hours ago





Tweets about this