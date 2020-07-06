Global  

'Big Brother' Season 22 Will Feature All-Star Cast, Happening Despite Coronavirus

TMZ.com Monday, 6 July 2020
"Big Brother" is coming back this summer with an All-Star cast for Season 22 ... coronavirus pandemic be damned. Every year, "Big Brother" shoots during the summer, but due to COVID-19, there was lots of speculation 'BB' would be another casualty…
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Migrant labourers returning back to big cities in search of work

Migrant labourers returning back to big cities in search of work 02:58

 The migrant labourers are returning back to big cities in search of work after nearly three months of lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Shailesh, who is coming back from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad said, "I got the job, they asked to come here." Uma Devi, who came back form Sikandrabad...

