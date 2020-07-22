'Big Brother' 2020 All Stars Season - 9 Contestants Revealed!

Martin Rego RT @JustJared: Nine potential contestants for Big Brother's 2020 All Stars season have been revealed (pending a 2 week quarantine and negat… 9 minutes ago JustJared.com Nine potential contestants for Big Brother's 2020 All Stars season have been revealed (pending a 2 week quarantine… https://t.co/smVaKr4gzx 17 minutes ago 𝚊𝚖𝚢 𝚓𝚎𝚊𝚗 ♡ RT @GoldDerby: ‘Big Brother’ 22 spoilers: Meet the veteran houseguests returning for the delayed All-Stars season https://t.co/mgGfYGzhAM 24 minutes ago Griffey The new Big Brother season is all stars??!! Y e e e e e e e e e e e e s s s s s s Please no Paulie or Paul, we don’t neeed that. #BB22 2 hours ago 🌟 i’m more than happy that i can now stop tweeting about this season of big brother. now onto bb all stars #BBAU #BB22 3 hours ago Gold Derby ‘Big Brother’ 22 spoilers: Meet the veteran houseguests returning for the delayed All-Stars season https://t.co/mgGfYGzhAM 3 hours ago what about keesha smith RT @JJtheClappedGod: In honor of Da’Vonne possibly being on All Stars, let’s inform the causals of what they missed while she wasn’t on Big… 6 hours ago cat I don’t even want a Big Brother All Stars Season. If your going to bring people back it should be people who were e… https://t.co/XqZzeLxHnn 11 hours ago