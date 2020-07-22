Global  
 

One News Page

'Big Brother' 2020 All Stars Season - 9 Contestants Revealed!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Several past Big Brother contestants have arrived in Los Angeles and are currently quarantining and getting COVID-19 tests for the upcoming All Stars season! TMZ has revealed which contestants are currently in town to begin their two-week quarantine. They must all test negative for Coronavirus before entering the house. There is also a “core cast [...]
