CKuvoia RT @TMZ: Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Battling Colon Cancer https://t.co/4cnVGWHbyQ 16 seconds ago kai 🌱 RT @MrGee54: Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Battling Colon Cancer https://t.co/Vq7a529yNU 21 seconds ago Emmannuelle RT @enews: Mary Kay Letourneau, the controversial public figure who made headlines for having a relationship with her then 13-year-old stud… 49 seconds ago Emmannuelle RT @enews: Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle https://t.co/HzGTIlQPiH 1 minute ago My Washington News RT @fox5dc: Mary Kay Letourneau dead at 58 after cancer battle, attorney says https://t.co/pYdwJ73Roo 1 minute ago Emmannuelle RT @enews: Mary Kay Letourneau, the former teacher who garnered worldwide infamy in the late '90s for her relationship with her then 13-yea… 2 minutes ago lolly Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Battling Stage 4 Cancer https://t.co/I2j1dNVYbg via @TMZ 2 minutes ago My Seattle News RT @tslauson: Mary Kay Letourneau dead at 58 after cancer battle, attorney says https://t.co/63NiPDItxc #Q13FOX 3 minutes ago