NFL Star Kyle Queiro Responds to Backlash for Calling Jill Scott 'Ugly' Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

In since-deleted tweets, the Seattle Dragons linebacker expresses how baffled he is to find out that people are sexually attracted to the singer-songwriter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jill Scott And Patti LaBelle's Spinach



(CNN) Sometimes a celeb will tell a story about a fellow star which is just too delightful not to share. Such is the case with singer Jill Scott and her experience with legendary singer Patti LaBelle... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this