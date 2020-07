'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested for Allegedly Beating Wife After Hours of Police Standoff Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Authorities sent a SWAT unit and crisis negotiators because the Hakeem Lyon depicter on the FOX series refused to talk with them when they tried to take him into custody in Arizona. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources 'Empire' Star Bryshere Y. Gray Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Wife Unconscious The rapper also known as "Yazz The Greatest" posed for a very wild mugshot while Arizona police took his spouse to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

HipHopDX 8 hours ago





