Nicki Minaj Confirms Pregnancy, Bares Baby Bump in 'Virgin Mary' Picture

AceShowbiz Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The 'Anaconda' hitmaker is celebrating as she finally confirms rumors of her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump in a series of vibrant-colored pictures.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child 01:16

 Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is Expecting Her First Child In an Instagram pic, the 37-year-old songstress is cradling her baby bump. Minaj only wrote "#Preggers," and a yellow heart emoji in the caption. Last October, Nicki said that she and husband Kenneth Petty were planning to start a family. Rumors of...

