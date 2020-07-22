Doris Altiero RT @CNN: Woody Johnson, Trump’s ambassador to the UK and an owner of the New York Jets, was investigated by the State Department inspector… 7 seconds ago

Joanne Spruce "Trump UK ambassador and Jets team owner Woody Johnson now under fire for alleged racist and sexist remarks"… https://t.co/U71Kpye9bN 16 seconds ago

Jae hernandez RT @TMZ: NY Jets Owner Woody Johnson Investigated Over Alleged Racist, Sexist Comments https://t.co/DG63LkbCN3 32 seconds ago

Turd McDirk 💎 @nyjets Jets owner Woody Johnson accused of racist, sexist remarks while serving as ambassador https://t.co/CME2vZDj7B 33 seconds ago

Corri RT @keithboykin: New York Jets owner and Trump's UK Ambassador Woody Johnson questioned why African Americans want a Black History Month an… 33 seconds ago

Fddaahs RT @CNNPolitics: Woody Johnson, Trump’s ambassador to the UK and an owner of the New York Jets, was investigated by the State Department in… 37 seconds ago