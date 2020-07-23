Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Rep. Yoho Indecent for Calling Her 'F***ing Bitch'

TMZ.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just ripped into a colleague who allegedly called her a "f***ing b*tch" after a heated debate over a crime bill, saying she is someone's daughter and by not squarely apologizing, he is not a decent man. AOC…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC

Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC 00:46

 Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation. A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AOC Shreds Congressman For Sexist Attack [Video]

AOC Shreds Congressman For Sexist Attack

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shredded Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) for his sexist attack against her and the subsequent non-apology he gave on the House floor. Watch the entire 10-minute long..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 09:47Published
Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Offers Apology To Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On House Floor [Video]

Florida Rep. Ted Yoho Offers Apology To Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez On House Floor

Florida Congressman Ted Yoho took to the House floor Wednesday to apologize to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published
Rep. Ted Yoho ‘Apologizes’ to AOC [Video]

Rep. Ted Yoho ‘Apologizes’ to AOC

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fl.) apologized on the House floor for the “abrupt manner” in which he spoke to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). However, Yoho denied calling her a “f**king bitch,”..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

davidazzzie

david azevedo RT @monaeltahawy: When an elected official - a white man - calls another elected official - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Latina - a “fu… 19 seconds ago

LeVeraSutton

LeVera Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Rep. Yoho Indecent for Calling Her 'F***ing Bitch' https://t.co/HRYAdXbIwM 2 minutes ago

mexicanhuncho

se13astian RT @TheDailyShow: “That had to be one the worst apologies I've heard in my life.” Rep. Ted Yoho calls Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a f**k… 2 minutes ago

CantStOpUB

Uriel Barragan RT @TMZ: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Rep. Yoho Indecent for Calling Her 'F***ing Bitch' https://t.co/nUexQf8ETp 2 minutes ago