Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Rep. Yoho Indecent for Calling Her 'F***ing Bitch'
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just ripped into a colleague who allegedly called her a "f***ing b*tch" after a heated debate over a crime bill, saying she is someone's daughter and by not squarely apologizing, he is not a decent man. AOC…
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday.
According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation.
A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an...