Donald Trump Reportedly Invited Himself To Yankees 1st Pitch, Jealous Of Fauci?

TMZ.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump reportedly invited himself to throw out a first pitch at Yankees Stadium in a fit of jealousy over Dr. Anthony Fauci ... and was forced to cancel on it all when he couldn't actually make it happen. Multiple sources familiar with the…
News video: All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster 00:37

 President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort all weekend, where he was pictured playing a round with NFL great Brett...

