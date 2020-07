#ThePresidentIsACrybaby and #TrumpleThinSkin became top Twitter trends after Trump complained about mean Twitter trends Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

· After President Donald Trump complained that Twitter trends are often hostile to him, two anti-Trump hashtags became trending topics.

· #TrumpleThinSkin and #ThePresidentIsACrybaby both appeared in the top 10 US trends on Tuesday morning.

· Many people used the hashtags to post generally mocking cartoons and commentary,... · After President Donald Trump complained that Twitter trends are often hostile to him, two anti-Trump hashtags became trending topics.· #TrumpleThinSkin and #ThePresidentIsACrybaby both appeared in the top 10 US trends on Tuesday morning.· Many people used the hashtags to post generally mocking cartoons and commentary, 👓 View full article