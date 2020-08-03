|
The Rock Buys XFL In $15 Million Deal, 'Creating Something Special'
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO ... PRO FOOTBALL!? The WWE legend just teamed up with an investment group to snatch up Vince McMahon's XFL league for $15 million, the league confirms in a statement. The league had filed for bankruptcy after…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
XFL (2020) Professional American football league
Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler
Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:41Published
Dwayne Johnson bumps Kylie Jenner from Instagram rich list following Forbes allegations
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Dwayne Johnson delivers surprise virtual graduation address
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company
Twins Nikki and Brie Bella deliver baby boys one day apart: 'We are overwhelmed with joy'WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend. The proud dads are Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev.
USATODAY.com
From actress to wrestling star: Charlize Theron considering WWE fight
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:28Published
Charlize Theron eager to step into WWE ring
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
WWE: Please, don't try this at home
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:20Published
Vince McMahon American professional wrestling promoter
You Might Like
Tweets about this