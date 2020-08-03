Global  
 

The Rock Buys XFL In $15 Million Deal, 'Creating Something Special'

TMZ.com Monday, 3 August 2020
FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO ... PRO FOOTBALL!? The WWE legend just teamed up with an investment group to snatch up Vince McMahon's XFL league for $15 million, the league confirms in a statement. The league had filed for bankruptcy after…
XFL (2020) XFL (2020) Professional American football league


Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

WWE WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company

Vince McMahon Vince McMahon American professional wrestling promoter

