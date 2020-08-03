|
Clare Crawley Replaced Mid-Season on 'Bachelorette' by Tayshia Adams
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Clare Crawley's journey on "The Bachelorette" is a short one, it turns out, and now her replacement, Tayshia Adams, will be the 2nd black leading woman on the show. TMZ has confirmed the 39-year-old 'Bachelorette' (who was getting a second shot at…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Clare Crawley American television personality
Matt James Makes History as ABC's First Black Bachelor | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:09Published
Tayshia Adams American television personality
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
Mike Tyson's Last Opponent Kevin McBride Calls for Rematch, Avenge Your Loss!The last man to fight Mike Tyson says he's down to run it back -- with Kevin McBride telling TMZ Sports, "Let's get it on!" Of course, McBride is the man who..
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save RelationshipKim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to navigate an extremely rough patch in their relationship, and hope a family trip will help to set things straight .....
TMZ.com
Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye's Running Mate
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this