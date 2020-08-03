Global  
 

Clare Crawley Replaced Mid-Season on 'Bachelorette' by Tayshia Adams

TMZ.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Clare Crawley's journey on "The Bachelorette" is a short one, it turns out, and now her replacement, Tayshia Adams, will be the 2nd black leading woman on the show. TMZ has confirmed the 39-year-old 'Bachelorette' (who was getting a second shot at…
