LeBron James On Donald Trump's NBA Boycott, See Ya!
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
LeBron James says the NBA won't miss Donald Trump as a viewer -- essentially telling POTUS not to let the door hit him on the way out! "I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership," James said after the Lakers…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
What white women in Swing County, Swing State, USA, think of TrumpWhite women nationally are having second thoughts about the president. In Michigan, women lament his 'vomit of the mouth' but praise his performance.
USATODAY.com
Biden announces shake-up to convention as President Trump mulls moving speech to White HouseJoe Biden's campaign said Wednesday the former vice president will now accept the Democratic nomination in his home state of Delaware, instead of Milwaukee,..
CBS News
Facebook, Twitter remove Trump posts sharing COVID-19 misinformationSocial media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken action against the president and his campaign after each posted a video of Mr. Trump making false claims..
CBS News
Lawmakers Aim to Prevent Trump From Bypassing Ban on Armed Drone SalesSenators from both parties say President Trump cannot be allowed to help drone technology proliferate, and they want it to be kept away from Saudi Arabia in..
NYTimes.com
LeBron James American basketball player
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, GomezFBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com
LeBron James responds to Trump's protest criticismThe president branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."
CBS News
LeBron James: Donald Trump no loss to NBALeBron James says that basketball will not miss Donald Trump after the US president says he turns off coverage of games featuring social justice protests.
BBC News
LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewershipLeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
NBA bubble breakdown: Gregg Popovich says Nikola Jokic is 'like a reincarnation of Larry Bird'Everything you need to know about Wednesday's action in the NBA bubble, and what's on tap for Thursday.
USATODAY.com
President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States
Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:33Published
Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Students of LeBron James' I PROMISE School among virtual fans for Lakers-Thunder gameA group with the LeBron James Family Foundation, including several I PROMISE School students, will be part of the virtual crowd for Lakers-Thunder.
USATODAY.com
'Happy Bday to my President and my friend': LeBron James sends birthday wishes to Barack ObamaFormer President Barack Obama turned 59 on Tuesday, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James extended a birthday wish to the 44th president.
USATODAY.com
Lakers' LeBron James still having trouble adjusting to life inside the NBA bubbleLeBron James hasn't exactly enjoyed life on the NBA campus at Disney World for a simple reason: "I miss the hell out of my family."
USATODAY.com
Lakers secure top spot in Western Conference for first time since 2010The Los Angeles Lakers secure the top spot in the NBA's Western Conference for the first time in 10 years after beating Utah Jazz.
BBC News
