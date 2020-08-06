Global  
 

LeBron James On Donald Trump's NBA Boycott, See Ya!

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
LeBron James says the NBA won't miss Donald Trump as a viewer -- essentially telling POTUS not to let the door hit him on the way out! "I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership," James said after the Lakers
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: James says Trump no loss to NBA viewership

James says Trump no loss to NBA viewership 03:13

 James says basketball can do without Trump

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What white women in Swing County, Swing State, USA, think of Trump

 White women nationally are having second thoughts about the president. In Michigan, women lament his 'vomit of the mouth' but praise his performance.
USATODAY.com

Biden announces shake-up to convention as President Trump mulls moving speech to White House

 Joe Biden's campaign said Wednesday the former vice president will now accept the Democratic nomination in his home state of Delaware, instead of Milwaukee,..
CBS News

Facebook, Twitter remove Trump posts sharing COVID-19 misinformation

 Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken action against the president and his campaign after each posted a video of Mr. Trump making false claims..
CBS News

Lawmakers Aim to Prevent Trump From Bypassing Ban on Armed Drone Sales

 Senators from both parties say President Trump cannot be allowed to help drone technology proliferate, and they want it to be kept away from Saudi Arabia in..
NYTimes.com

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

 FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com

LeBron James responds to Trump's protest criticism

 The president branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."
CBS News

LeBron James: Donald Trump no loss to NBA

 LeBron James says that basketball will not miss Donald Trump after the US president says he turns off coverage of games featuring social justice protests.
BBC News

LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewership

 LeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald Trump after protesting racial inequality.
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

NBA bubble breakdown: Gregg Popovich says Nikola Jokic is 'like a reincarnation of Larry Bird'

 Everything you need to know about Wednesday's action in the NBA bubble, and what's on tap for Thursday.
USATODAY.com

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response [Video]

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies are close to creating a successful one. He also announced a $2 billion deal with Sanofi and GSX for clinical trials and mass production of 10 crore doses of a vaccine. The US military is prepared to carry out distribution of a vaccine once it gets requisite clearance, said Trump. He also said that 'tremendous work' is being done on therapeutics, or non-vaccine treatment. The US government is looking at such methods 'very, very strongly'. The nation's Covid case tally has crossed 45 lakh, the highest in the world, with over 1.52 lakh deaths so far. The pandemic is set to be the biggest issue, apart from alleged discrimination against African-Americans, in the upcoming Presidential polls in the US. Elections are slated to be held in November 2020, although Trump has called for a postponement which was met with stern opposition. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:33
Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to senior campaign adviser and return to a digital strategy role. According to Gizmodo, the so-called 'digital wizard' certainly had an uphill battle in getting Trump's poll numbers up.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Students of LeBron James' I PROMISE School among virtual fans for Lakers-Thunder game

 A group with the LeBron James Family Foundation, including several I PROMISE School students, will be part of the virtual crowd for Lakers-Thunder.
USATODAY.com

'Happy Bday to my President and my friend': LeBron James sends birthday wishes to Barack Obama

 Former President Barack Obama turned 59 on Tuesday, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James extended a birthday wish to the 44th president.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' LeBron James still having trouble adjusting to life inside the NBA bubble

 LeBron James hasn't exactly enjoyed life on the NBA campus at Disney World for a simple reason: "I miss the hell out of my family."
USATODAY.com

Lakers secure top spot in Western Conference for first time since 2010

 The Los Angeles Lakers secure the top spot in the NBA's Western Conference for the first time in 10 years after beating Utah Jazz.
BBC News

Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever [Video]

Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever

SLAM Magazine's Max Resetar is an NBA sneaker connoisseur. Join him as he breaks down the NBA's greatest all-time sneakers, including Michael Jordan's Air Jordan XI "Concord," LeBron James' Nike LeBron..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 18:50
Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action [Video]

Players protest racial injustice as NBA returns to action

James and other NBA players protest racial injustice

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15
Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron James is playing for immortality, he's not slowing down for anybody

Colin Cowherd is floored by criticisms of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James' work ethic, implying that his competitiveness and motivation to win is overbearing and overwhelming. He explains that..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57

Lakers need a new starting lineup, Grizzlies are cooked among biggest takeaways from Wednesday's NBA slate

 The Lakers have struggled with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting all year
CBS Sports

That's Pretty Interesting: LeBron James' Lakers are the No. 1 seed, but their flaw is increasingly glaring

 The Lakers' offense has been a mess in Orlando
CBS Sports

LeBron James Says He Doesn’t Care if Trump Shuns N.B.A. Over Protests

 “The game will go on without his eyes on it,” James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, said after President Trump said he turns off games when players kneel...
NYTimes.com


